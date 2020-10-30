Deftones Plan 'White Pony' Re-Work

Deftones will share a fully remixed version of 'White Pony' this December.

The seminal album melded together left-field ideas with metal's titanic force, scooping a Grammy in the process.

A hugely influential moment in the advancement of heavy music, 'White Pony' will now be fully re-worked.

The germ of the idea goes back to its 2000 gestation, when Chino planned to rope in DJ Shadow for a full remix album.

The plan never came to fruition, but with the album's 20th anniversary upcoming, Deftones plan to return to it.

'Black Stallion' is an alternative take on the record, featuring guests such as The Cure's Robert Smith, Phantogram, Squarepusher, Clams Casino, Blanck Mass, and of course DJ Shadow.

Check out the Purity Ring remix of 'Knife Prty' below.

'Black Stallion' will be released on December 11th.

