DEEWEE Announce New Label Compilation 'Foundations'

Electronic imprint DEEWEE have laid out plans for new compilation 'Foundations'.

The 27 track album lands on May 7th, and it's one of the broadest statements yet from the independent powerhouse.

Formed by Soulwax and 2manyDJs pairing Stephen and David Dewaele, the label has come to be a by-word in advanced creativity.

'Foundations' is the label's 50th release, and it's glittering tracklist boasts three exclusive songs.

Available digitally, on 2CD and 3LP, it comes packages with a great deal of love and attention.

Charlotte Adigéry leads the way, with her minimalist future soul piece 'Bear With Me (and I'll stand bare before you)'.

Her first new music since 2019's 'Zadoli' EP, she dubs the new single to be part of a "time-capsule" of emotions from 2020.

She comments: "This song is about being confined thus confronted to the way we live. The cruel irony of having the privilege of standing still, questioning and observing my life in all safety while others are fighting for theirs."

Tune in now.

