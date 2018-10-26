Deerhunter Return With New LP 'Why Hasn't Everything Already Disappeared?'

Deerhunter are set to release new album 'Why Hasn't Everything Already Disappeared?' on January 18th.

The band are back, ending three years of silence with a new 10 track album recorded in Los Angeles and Atlanta.

Out on January 18th through 4AD (pre-order LINK ), 'Why Hasn't Everything Already Disappeared' was produced by Cate LeBon, Ben H. Allen III, Ben Etter, and Deerhunter.

New song 'Death In Midsummer' is online now, a baroque pop tinged return that revolves around that tinkling harpsichord line.

Bradford Cox is at his most yearning on the vocal, while the full video plays with the imagery of western mythology.

Tune in now.

