Deep Throat Choir Announce New Album 'In Order To Know You'

Deep Throat Choir will release their new album 'In Order To Know You' on December 3rd.

The group's debut full length 'Be OK' was predominantly covers, rendered in their own unique fashion.

New album 'In Order To Know You' showcases their unified creativity, and it features some excellent songwriting moments.

Out on December 3rd, it's led by new single 'Alchemilla' a song that discusses toxic masculinity: "vulnerability is power / it lets me open like a flower..."

The words were crafted by Deep Throat Choir members Heloise Tunstall-Behrens, Alice Freedman and Holly Turnbull, and emerged from a free-form session in Margate.

The tarot-themed video can be found below.

Catch Deep Throat Choir at London's St Pancras Old Church on September 15th.

Photo Credit: Zora Keuttner

