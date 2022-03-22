deep tan's 'rudy ya ya ya' Is Stark Yet Surreal

London based three-piece deep tan have shared new single 'rudy ya ya ya'.

The band's new EP 'diamond horsetail' lands on May 6th, with a vinyl pressing set to be released on July 22nd.

An intense live experience, deep tan will preview material on their upcoming support slots alongside Bodega, before completing a headline run in May.

New single 'rudy ya ya ya' is out now, a blunt, spartan, yet surreal trip that also acts as a kind of shadow critique of the American right.

Deep Tan explain: “Caught with your pants down, brown ooze slides down a furrowed brow as sacha interrupts — ! (aka the rudy giuliani diss track you never asked for)”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Alex Loveless

- - -