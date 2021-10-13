deep tan Share Wiry New Single 'tamu's yiffing refuge'

deep tan have shared their new single 'tamu's yiffing refuge'.

The London based three-piece are the latest group to take part in Speedy Wunderground's ongoing singles series, recording and mixing a single in 24 hours.

'tamu's yiffing refuge' is online now, with deep tan set to play a special single launch at Hackney's Paper Dress Vintage tonight (October 13th).

A wiry post-punk document, the intricate interplay between guitar, bass, and drums is topped off by a surreal vocal that channels a tale of "furry lust".

So, what's a 'furry', you ask? It's a consenting adult who dresses as an animal for... fun.

deep tan pick up the tale: "A furries convention has hit town and at an afterparty at a nearby hotel (hosted by tamu himself) there are scenes of unbridled hedonism unmatched since the days of Freddie Mercury’s legendary parties at New Orleans’ Fairmont Hotel. The track was recorded to tape at Dan Carey’s South London studio with some very welcome additions, including percussive elements, custom-built drum fortress and a mind-bending swarmatron."

A song that takes time to unpick, the curious pop elements that are flecked across 'tamu's yiffing refuge' add some sugar to the pill.

The full video is online now, with deep tan explaining "given that ‘tamu’s yiffing refuge’ is a story of furry hedonism, it felt only right to film the video over the course of a night out and in the aftermath the day after. from being kicked out of sainsbury’s to a sweaty basement rave, we feel like the video is a good representation of the unhinged feel of the track itself. the video was co-directed by the band and alex loveless with fursuit costumes by lily guinness."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Alex Loveless

