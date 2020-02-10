deep tan Explore Consent Across Internet 2.0 With 'deepfake'

East London group deep tan have shared their new single 'deepfake'.

The three-piece could loosely be tagged in the post-punk arena, but also draw on the nexus of cultures that surround LGBTQ+ culture.

New single 'deepfake' matches spider-like guitar lines to cold wave electronics, an intriguing brew of deconstructed songwriting tropes.

Lyrically, the song approaches areas of consent across Internet 2.0, such as the titular technique of transplanting identities on to pre-existing pornography.

It's a bold move, with deep tan releasing the single through London-via-Kendal tastemaker imprint Practise Music (Squid, Woman's Hour, Delmer Darion, Meadow Meadow).

The trio comment...

“The song is a comment on consent. When deepfakes first emerged, they were considered a real political threat. However, they’re mainly used to degrade women. A report by Deeptrace Labs found that 96% of deepfakes online involve simulating porn of female celebrities (without their consent). This song is a comment on this strange internet subculture.”

Photo Credit: Mélia Beaudoin

