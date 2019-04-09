Deep Deep Water Explores Shifts In London With 'Something In The Water'

London is forever changing - it's part of the city's charm, but it's also its curse.

Based in South East London, Deep Deep Water have witnessed this first hand, and their music seeks to tap into the core of their surroundings.

Exploratory electronics etched with left field melodies, they've developed a partnership with revered producer Richard Norris.

New EP 'Something In The Water' will be released on September 27th, with the title track acting as a manifesto for their creative impulses.

A tumbling force of ideas, it somehow retains its central thrust, a mysterious piece that unfolds at every turn.

Josha Eiffel directs the visuals, and it utilises 3D scans from a number of Camberwell residents to construct an extra-dimensional vision of London.

They explain...

"'Something In The Water' is about the city we grew up in and about change, so we loved Josha's idea to show London from a strange/unfamiliar angle; a perspective that makes you feel small, and the city seem huge and fragmented. We were keen on using technology to shape the cityscape - mirroring how technology has shaped the city and our experience of it. At our first meeting with Josha, he made some on-the-fly 3D scans, that opened up the possibility of an entirely new approach to film making."

"'Something In The Water' is about change, but also about endurance - the ability of nature to grow back, weaving its way through the city that pushed it out. The video carries this thought onwards, with the blending of natural imagery, with warped cityscape."

Deep Deep Water will play London's Pickle Factory on October 30th.