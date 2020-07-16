Declan McKenna, The Rolling Stones Neck And Neck In The Charts

Declan McKenna and The Rolling Stones are neck and neck in the latest chart battle.

The past few weeks have been defined by social media driven chart debates, whether that's Sports Team vs Lady Gaga or Fontaines DC vs Taylor Swift.

The last indie young 'un to cross swords with an established act is Declan McKenna, whose album 'Zeros' was released a few days ago .

Racing up the charts, Declan held The Rolling Stones at bay, with the world's greatest rock 'n' roll act re-issuing their 1973 album 'Goat's Head Soup' .

Now it seems that the Stones could be pulling ahead. 'Goat's Head Soup' is currently number one, a mere 282 copies ahead of the fresh-faced Declan.

With the band set to open a shop on Carnaby Street in Central London, it's a fight to the finish.

(information via Official Chart Company)

