Deca's 'All In A Dream' Is A Showcase For His Independence

New York artist Deca has shared the video for his single 'All In A Dream'.

The Denver born rapper has made the Big Apple his base, using it as a hub for his rap explorations.

Producing his own work, Deca's catalogue is a testament to his dogged independence.

New album 'Snakes And Birds' is out now, and it's a layered, textured offering, one that touches on some potent topics.

We're able to share the video for album cut 'All In A Dream', and it's a neat counterpoint to the somnambulist imagination that runs through the music.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Adam Waltner

