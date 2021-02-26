Deborah's Child Shares Saucy Single 'Word Problems'

Deborah's Child isn't one to beat around the bush.

A project helmed by Florida-born alt-pop wonder Brooke Danaher, this is her sacred space, a lane where she can discuss anything she wants to.

So, expect thrills, spills, and deliciously uncensored pop bangers, one that leave nothing to the imagination.

Take new single 'Word Problems'. Sure, it's teasing on the surface, but beneath that she's not holding anything back, leaving little to the imagination.

The chorus is deliciously infectious, while the lyrics touch on matters of the heart... and elsewhere.

As Deborah's Child puts it: "It’s four letters long. It starts with ‘F.' It ends with ‘uck!”

Deborah's Child directs and stars in the video for 'Word Problems' - check it out below.

