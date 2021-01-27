DEBBY FRIDAY Shares Shattering New Track 'Runnin'

Vancouver based DEBBY FRIDAY has shared new cruncher 'Runnin'.

The multi-disciplinary artist was born in Nigeria, before life and art found her transplanting to Canada.

Now using Vancouver as her base, DEBBY FRIDAY's dramatic creativity has drawn like minds to her surroundings.

New single 'Runnin' is online now, and its maximalist stance is enhanced by production work from Cayne and Andrew of Big Kill.

"This new record is about pure expression," she says. "I donâ€™t feel like I need to exorcise anything from myself anymore. I wanted to to push myself in different directions and see what would happen and I think I accomplished what I set out to do. 'RUNNIN' is a cheeky song that has DEBBY FRIDAY themes present, but now Iâ€™m having so much more fun."

Alien and futuristic, 'Runnin' arrives with a colossal sense of creative intensity, with an element of danger forcing her message out of the speakers.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Laura Baldwinson

