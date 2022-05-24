Debbie Shares Incredible New Single 'All Night Long'

Rising London vocalist Debbie has shared her incredible new single 'All Night Long'.

Out now, it continues her rise, and follows swiftly on the heels of a breakout performance at the Great Escape.

'All Night Long' is a tender piece of songwriting, at once classic and soulful but also fresh and vivid.

The sound of a young woman speaking her truth, it comes from a self-admitted "dark place" in which Debbie tries to break destructive cycles.

Endlessly honest, Debbie comments...

“I wrote all night long, when a relationship of mine hit a dark place. It felt like an endless cycle that I knew I should just leave behind. But for some reason I just couldn’t. I think sometimes even though “relationships” seem wrong, it’s hard to let go - it’s too comfortable and familiar.”

Produced by AoD, it's out now on 0207 Def Jam and comes equipped with a startling live session filmed for online platform Mahogany.

Tune in now.

