Debbie Harry Announces New FACE IT Autobiography

Blondie icon Debbie Harry will release her new FACE IT autobiography later this year.

The iconic singer, songwriter, and front person led Blondie from the New York punk underground to global fame, before turning solo.

Working with artists such as Jean-Michel Basquiat, Andy Warhol, Marina Abramovic, and H.R. Giger, she has also enjoyed an extensive acting career in over thirty films.

With Blondie surging back to fame in the late 90s, she's been a constant fixture in music and fashion for almost 40 years.

New book FACE IT includes all this and more, a full, frank memoir that moves from her youth, her time as a Playboy bunny, on through the Blondie years and more.

She comments:

“I didn't want to, but I did. There are many more stories for me to tell; some funny, some scary, some warm, some chill to the bone and if FACE IT appeals to people then I will get to telling more of the anecdotal bits of the story of Blondie-like the time I met Rita Hayworth and Penny Singleton backstage at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles.”

“This book is biographical and covers a lot of years. I know there will be questions asked because in putting this together, I realised I have led a very full life and couldn't possibly cover everything in just one volume. I'm prepared for the best and the worst comments, much like when I have released an album or done a big show. I don't have a thick skin, but I do have a pretty good sense of humour.”

FACE IT will be released later this year.

Photo Credit: Agnes Lloyd-Platt

