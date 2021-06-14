Death Valley Girls Share Brand New Video For 'Sanitarium Blues'

Death Valley Girls have shared a brand new video for their song 'Sanitarium Blues'.

The Los Angeles group's visceral mixture of slicing guitar riffs and bubblegum melodies produced 24 carat gold first time out, with debut album 'Street Venom' remaining a fan favourite.

The album gains a brand new vinyl re-issue on July 30th, with Suicide Squeeze Records re-visiting their potent LP.

Album cut 'Sanitarium Blues' stands as a mini-manifesto for the group as a whole, an access point into the riveting honesty of their songwriting.

Penned in the aftermath of a profound mental health episode, singer and guitarist Bonnie Bloomgarden checked into a professional facility. As she puts it: "Life just got too intense / scary to know how to deal with alone! I didn’t know how to get help or that help would work."

"I haven’t ever talked about this because I felt really guilty for hurting my family and friends. I’ve tried to make up for that by trying to make people feel good and steering people’s attention to things that will help them and away from sadness or scary things! But now I realise talking about my experience is just as helpful as perpetuating joy! Life is hard, but you are not meant to suffer. You are here to be the most and fullest you possible."

Bonnie adds: "Realising that you are not meant to suffer (no one is!) and seeking help is so huge. Do it ‘cause you deserve it! A healthy you can change the world! And the world deserves your healthiest you, top."

The lyrics are drawn directly from her experiences, while the bite of the music hints at a passion for life, and a desire towards recovery. "This song is about my stay at the institution!" she exclaims. "The combination of stuff I do that is currently keeping me alive/balanced is taking antidepressants, walking a lot, meditating, therapy, plant medicine, space from humans, and my dog."

Wiktor Lekston directed a new video for the song, which spins their music into an astral realm.

He explains: "The idea for the music video from the girls was the astral project. I did not want to convey it directly. I focused on being a prisoner in my own maze called the body. In the video, you can see surreal and psychedelic inspirations. Thanks to the feedback signals, the video was made in analog and is a bit like POST-MTV's clips from the 80s, but that's my style."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Mara Breene

