Death Valley Girls Share Ambitious New Cut 'The Universe'

Death Valley Girls drone on towards psychedelic heaven on new single 'The Universe'.

The band's new album 'Under The Spell Of Joy' is out this Autumn, released via Suicide Squeeze Records.

Out on October 2nd, it's a potent return, one that the group themselves ambitiously label "a space-gospel record..."

Bonnie Bloomgarden says: "We believe we served as channels for what we think are guides. As we learn what the songs are about we realize they are meant to be sang like chants, hymns, or spells."

"Most of the songs were recorded with 12 voices, including a kids choir! We are learning that words with intention and energy hold so much power, especially when said or sang with a group."

A minimalist piece, 'The Universe' builds to its overwhelming finale, the subtle keys matched against leering saxophone melody.

Piercing upwards through the sky, 'The Universe' presents Death Valley Girls at their most outre. Bonnie continues: "

'The Universe' is a song to sing, a space to be, a time to think, remember, and truly feel that not only are we all connected, but we are also being guided."

A heady, psychedelic incantation - tune in below.

Photo Credit: Dave Fearn

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.