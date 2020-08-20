Death Valley Girls Return With 'Hold My Hand'

With their new album 'Under the Spell of Joy' set for release October 2nd via Suicide Squeeze Records, Los Angeles based Death Valley Girls have shared their new single 'Hold My Hand'.

The track mirrors the band's trademark sound of pepped up post-punk and triumphant choruses. The video for the single is an apt configuration, where the LA band blast out verses reminiscent of The Velvet Underground’s 'I’m Waiting For The Man', all sung to a visual backdrop that catapults you into a medley of colour, shapes, and symbolism that give the video a life of its own.

When speaking about the new single, Bonnie Bloomgarden of Death Valley Girls said:

"Relationships are really tricky and can be super messy and complicated! I used to keep repeating the same mistakes over and over again. I realised it’s cause I thought relationships were an agreement you made with another person. And that meant giving away my power to the other person and letting them navigate our way along our path.”

This is only a sample of what is to come from one the most exciting bands out there, who’s latest album 'Under The Spell Of Joy' promises to be their best to date. If you’re looking for transcendental rock music, look no further.

Death Valley Girls will release new album 'Under the Spell Of Joy' on October 2nd.

Words: Josh Crowe

