Death Cab For Cutie To Release New Album 'Asphalt Meadows'

Death Cab For Cutie will release new album 'Asphalt Meadows' on September 16th.

The new album is the band's 10th to date, and comes in their 25th year together.

A flurry of collaborations - alongside Tycho, for example - have added extra strings to songwriter Ben Gibbard's bow, while producer John Congleton returns to the studio.

'Asphalt Meadows' is out on September 16th, while new single 'Roman candles' is online now.

A potent return fringed with darkness, the lyric video comes designed by Juliet Bryant.

Ben Gibbard comments...

“‘Roman Candles’ is about the crippling, existential dread that goes hand in hand with living in a nervous city on a dying planet. And that the only way to be in the moment is to let it all go.”

He adds: “The lyrics were cobbled from a couple of different songs dealing with my general sense of anxiety; the feeling that the fabric that weaves a functioning society together was crumbling during the pandemic.”

Photo Credit: Jimmy Fontaine

