Death By Unga Bunga Rocket Back With 'Egocentric'

Norwegian heroes Death By Unga Bunga return with new single 'Egocentric'.

The band's brand spanking new album is out next month, and it finds them packing together more garage rock thrills and bristling melodies.

Out on February 12th - order it HERE - the new LP finds the group upping the energy levels, while surprising at every turn.

Take new single 'Egocentric'. Power pop that packs a punch, it builds to that illustrious chorus, a real group performance displayed with riveting chemistry.

Martin Bremnes directs the action packed video, which really hones in on the helter-skelter appeal of Death By Unga Bunga's work.

Check it out now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.