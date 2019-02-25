Death And Vanilla Announce New Album 'Are You A Dreamer?'

Death And Vanilla will release new album 'Are You A Dreamer?' on May 10th.

The Malmo based project have built a singular catalogue, matching retro-futurist tendencies to a sublime, eerie atmosphere.

Previous LP ‘To Where The Wild Things Are’ arrived in 2015, winning overwhelming acclaim and sparking some memorable live shows.

A follow up is definitely due, with Death And Vanilla set to release new album 'Are You A Dreamer?' on May 10th.

New song 'A Flaw In The Iris' leads the way, a bewitching piece of twinkling analogue electronics with psychedelic overtones.

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Aron Lindhagen

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.