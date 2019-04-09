DEAR-GOD Shares New Single 'The Burbs' And It Sure Is A Wild Ride

What goes on in the mind of Robert Ortiz?

Perhaps only he can say. A bedroom talent from Brampton, Canada, this 18 year old soaks up information on a colossal scale.

Picking apart the boundaries between each aspect, he's somehow able to make a sort of garbled sense of it all with his project DEAR-GOD.

New single 'The Burbs' is a glimpse of the world through his twisted lens, fusing rap delivery with the sharp attack of hardcore punk.

Reference points could include Beastie Boys or even newgen artists like grandson, but truly DEAR-GOD is in a world of his own.

The teenager helped fuel the video, too, and it takes us on a helter-skelter ride through his hometown.

Tune in now.