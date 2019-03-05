Deanna Devore Conjures Sumptuous Neo-Soul Scenes On 'Lately'

Deanna Devore wants to move past genre definitions, and in the process embrace all forms of music.

Removing the barriers in her way, this multi-talented songwriter, producer, and vocalist fuses together wildly disparate sonic elements to construct something entirely whole.

As the Chicago based artist puts it: “I hope my music can bridge the gap for fans of all genres and be appealing to a variety of people”.

Tipped by SG Lewis, Deanna Devore returns with supple new neo-soul bumper 'Lately', with its down-tempo feel layered in beatific tones.

Deanna continues: “Lyrically I delve into the darkness and light of love and life...”

Working with M. Istri, the pair intersect seamlessly, the sensual vocal interlocked with the finely nuanced electronics.

The video uses the movement of dancers to explore the subtle shifts within the songwriting - tune in now.

