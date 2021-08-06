Dean Blunt Announces New Album 'BLACK METAL 2'

Sonic trickster Dean Blunt will release new album 'BLACK METAL 2' this Friday (June 11th).

The musician's labyrinthine catalogue has taught us to expect the unexpected, with Dean Blunt continually switching between genres and soundscapes.

That said, his 2014 album 'BLACK METAL' remains a key touchstone for fans of his work, and it remains a project of real potency.

'BLACK METAL 2' lands on June 11th through Rough Trade, with physical releases - vinyl and CD - to follow on October 22nd.

What will it sound like? We honestly can't say, and wouldn't want to second guess Dean Blunt...

Order it HERE.

Tracklist:

1. VIGIL

2. MUGU

3. DASH SNOW

4. SKETAMINE

5. SEMTEX

6. LA RAZA

7. NIL BY MOUTH

8. ZaZa

9. WOOSAH

10. the rot

- - -