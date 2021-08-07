Deafheaven Share New Song 'The Gnashing'

Deafheaven have shared their new song 'The Gnashing'.

The band's new album 'Infinite Granite' is out on August 20th, and it finds the group taking another about-turn.

Produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen - who has worked with M83, Paramore, and Metric - lead single 'Great Mass Of Color' shocked fans with layered intricacy and melodic openness.

New single 'The Gnashing' builds on this, a further step towards defiance from heavy music's awkward squad.

There's still an awareness of their roots, however, while Deafheaven continually tease out fresh, jewel-like elements from their distorted sound.

Photo Credit: Robin Laananen

