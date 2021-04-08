Photograph of Deafheaven

Deafheaven Share Dreamy New Song 'In Blur'

Post-metal meets... shoegaze?
Robin Murray
News
04 · 08 · 2021

Robin Murray /
News
/ / 04 · 08 · 2021
0

Deafheaven have shared their new song 'In Blur'.

The post-metal group's new album 'Infinite Granite' lands on August 20th, and it represents another fork in the road for the creative yet unpredictable group.

New song 'In Blur' is the final track to be lifted from the LP before it is released, and it finds Deafheaven at their most straight-forwardly beautiful.

Heavily melodic, 'In Blur' recalls Slowdive's eponymous return, while also hinting at the darkness in their preceding work.

John Bradburn directs the video, which re-contextualises the Greek myth of Sisyphus within a modern landscape.

Tune in now.

'Infinite Granite' will be released on August 20th.

Photo Credit: Robin Laananen

- - -

Deafheaven
-

Join us on VERO

Join the Clash mailing list for up to the minute music, fashion and film news.

Follow Clash:

Read this next