Deafheaven Share Dreamy New Song 'In Blur'

Deafheaven have shared their new song 'In Blur'.

The post-metal group's new album 'Infinite Granite' lands on August 20th, and it represents another fork in the road for the creative yet unpredictable group.

New song 'In Blur' is the final track to be lifted from the LP before it is released, and it finds Deafheaven at their most straight-forwardly beautiful.

Heavily melodic, 'In Blur' recalls Slowdive's eponymous return, while also hinting at the darkness in their preceding work.

John Bradburn directs the video, which re-contextualises the Greek myth of Sisyphus within a modern landscape.

'Infinite Granite' will be released on August 20th.

Photo Credit: Robin Laananen

