Deafheaven Announce New Album 'Infinite Granite'

Deafheaven will release new album 'Infinite Granite' on August 20th.

The post-metal band's decade-long creative run has seen them become one of the biggest cult group's on the planet, pushing back the boundaries of heavy music.

2018's 'Ordinary Corrupt Human Love' broke new ground, with Deafheaven now confirming plans for a follow up.

Out on August 20th, 'Infinite Granite' is produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen, with Jack Shirley - who recorded all the previous Deafheaven albums - remaining on board as engineer.

New song 'Great Mass Of Color' signals their return, and it's perhaps Deafheaven's most straight-forwardly beautiful composition to date.

Moving from hushed verses to crushing choruses, 'Great Mass Of Color' seems tailor-made for colossal amphitheatres.

A bold introduction, you can check it out below.

Tracklisting:

Shellstar

In Blur

Great Mass of Color

Neptune

Raining Diamonds

Lament for Wasps

Villain

The Gnashing

Other Language

Mombasa

