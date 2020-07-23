Dead Pony Strike Back With New Single 'Sharp Tongues'

Provocative Glasgow post-punk outfit Dead Pony have shared their new single 'Sharp Tongues'.

The band - a stripped down, ultra-minimalist duo - match potent songwriting to an enigmatic streak, something lockdown has only served to emphasise.

Letting their music do the talking has let Dead Pony shout from the rafters, pasting edgy, angular guitar lines against bubblegum pop elements.

New single 'Sharp Tongues' seems to distill this unholy elixir down to a fine essence, with Dead Pony striking back against the rumour mill.

It's a three minute middle finger, a blast of defiance with an impeccably pieced together chorus.

Singer Anne Shields comments: “‘Sharp Tongues’ is written about those people who absolutely grind your ears. Those people who are hellbent on spreading gossip and starting rumours. They are so unfulfilled with their boring lives, that to add a bit of spice they rely on stirring the pot and starting shit with people. I bet everyone had at least one person spring to mind after reading that - and that is who this song is about..."

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Daniel Blake

