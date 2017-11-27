Dead Ceremony's 'Heartache' Is A Full-On Rush

Tunbridge Wells crew Dead Ceremony arose from a desire to make noise.

Sure, there are songs at the heart of it all - big songs, glorious songs - but everything they do vibrates with dissonance.

Set to release an EP in just a few weeks, Dead Ceremony are now ready to share a snappy preview.

'Heartache' is a full-on rush, a dose of fractured synth-pop that seems to rupture the rules at every turn.

Held together with energy, purpose, and whatever counts for sticky tape in the studio, it charges fearlessly into the distance.

Dead Ceremony tell Clash...

'Heartache' expresses the emotional relief of no longer caring about finding the answer to why we do the things we do, or feel the way we feel. Be it with making music or falling in love.

While the verses and bridge focus on the challenge of trying to reflect on your own life and understanding the choices you’ve made, the chorus is an admission that it doesn’t matter what you go through, or suffer, you can always come back from it, stronger and undiminished.

Tune in now.

Catch Dead Ceremony at the following shows:

July

31 London Old Blue Last

September

15 London The Finsbury (headline)

