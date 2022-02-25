Dea Matrona Share Effervescent Single 'Glory, Glory (I Am Free)'

Rising duo Dea Matrona have shared their new single 'Glory, Glory (I Am Free)'.

The pairing hail from Northern Ireland, and lift their name from a figure in Celtic mythology.

The name means 'divine mother goddess' and it represents the feminine in their world-view, their attempt to forge something natural.

New single 'Glory, Glory (I Am Free)' is out now, and it seeks the organic, with their pastoral lyricism blended to some gorgeous musicality.

Penned during lockdown, the single seeks out community, with Dea Matrona putting us in mind of First Aid Kid, say, or even traces of Fleetwood Mac.

The pair comment...

"'Glory Glory (I am Free)' was written during lockdown and is about making sacrifices for the people we love. Being separated from those close to you only makes you realise how badly you would do anything to be able to spend time with them."

"We wrote it in the back of a car on a winter’s day. After having recently watched It’s A Wonderful Life, I feel that the film influenced the lyrics in a beautiful way as we were inspired by the idea of a spiritual experience. For me this song is about searching for answers in such strange and uncertain times..."

Tune in now.

- - -