De La Soul Have Won The Rights To Their Masters

De La Soul have seemingly won the rights to their master recordings.

The hip-hop greats are famously not on streaming, with the bulk of their catalogue tied up in red tape.

It's a cruel twist of fate that new generations don't get to absorb those recordings, but it seems that the situation is close to being resolved.

Talib Kweli shared over the weekend that De La Soul have won their masters back, following years of disputes.

In an excerpt from the Teen Titans podcast, he comments:

“After years of being taken advantage by the recording industry in the worst possible ways, De La Soul now owns all the rights to their masters and is in full control of the amazing music they have created...”

Those early De La Soul albums - ‘3 Feet High and Rising’, ‘De La Soul Is Dead’ and ‘Buhloone Mindstate’, amongst others - were all owned by Tommy Boy Recordings, with the seminal hip-hop stable bought out by rights company Reservoir earlier this year.

During these conversations, it seems that De La Soul emerged with the rights to their masters - if true, a seismic moment for hip-hop fans.