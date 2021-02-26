DD Darilo Share Multi-Coloured Psych Booster 'Loose Lips, Sink Ships'

Welsh group DD Darilo have shared their wonderful new single 'Loose Lips, Sink Ships'.

The band are led by Boy Azooga’s Dylan Morgan, and offer a burst of psychedelic colour with their splendid guitar pop.

New single 'Loose Lips, Sink Ships' is a demonstration of unalloyed joy, a superb group piece that shows their interlocking musicianship.

The guitars dazzle with their precocity, while the lysergic vocals contain a subtle take on post-truth propaganda.

The title 'Loose lips, Sink Ships' is linked to a World War Two saying, states Dylan Morgan.

He explains: "A literal warning from the US to anyone who spoke about the war - true or not could be undermining the whole war effort. Through these rumours, perceptions could escalate into frustration and strikes within the military and public."

"I wanted to write about this notion that everyone has affected and been effected by situations in the past, where speaking freely had created circumstances that had gotten out of control. Things that were meant to be taken positively but through Chinese whispers and false perception had become vindictive in their nature, hurting everyone that listened along the way."

Matching the personal to the political, 'Loose Lips, Sink Ships' updates this ethos for the 2k21 arena. "I wanted to write to also reference the modern media take of fake news as well being propaganda in and of itself. Quite literally a war on perception of what is truth itself?"

A burning piece of psych-pop that bolts out of the traps, you can check out 'Loose Lips, Sink Ships' below.