DC Gore Shares Adventurous Single 'Sisyphus'

DC Gore has shared new song 'Sisyphus'.

The Greek myth frames his latest endeavour, a bruising piece of synth pop that lets the needle bleed into the red.

Yet there's also an empathetic streak amid the noise, with the song being held together by DC Gore's wonderful voice.

Part of his incoming album 'All These Things' - out on July 29th - the song dips into information overload and our modern paranoia.

He comments...

“’Sisyphus’ is a song about giving up on trying to pretend you know what the hell is going on or what you’re supposed to do,It feels like because we have access to the internet, now everyone has to have an opinion on everything all of the time and yet the complexity of the world we live in makes that impossible. I suppose the question the song asks is - after clumsily struggling through your life would it be possible to give in and actually enjoy it?”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Holly Whitaker

- - -