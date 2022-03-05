DC Gore Introduces New Album 'All These Things'

DC Gore will release new album 'All These Things' on July 29th.

The South London songwriter completed the record due a "torrid time" in his personal life, pouring his feelings into music.

Out this summer, the record deals with themes of "failure and frustration (personal and political), shame and longing, but in the end, there is a hope to it. All these things that feel so all-consuming at the time become quotidian in the wake of a global pandemic."

Out on July 29th, the record is trailed by new single 'I Like You', a song that opens with a brass band flurry before diving head-long into an imperious synth-pop workout.

“A few years ago I came across Tish Murtha's photos of juvenile jazz bands in 1970s Newcastle and just fell in love with them,” Gore says. “That the joy and release of music can fulfil such a positive societal function reminded me of the hope and longing for grace at the heart of the song, that even with all the cynicism there is something magical there too.”

The video was directed by Niall Trask, and takes inspiration from William Golding's classic novel Lord Of the Flies.

DC Gore stars at the leader of the pack, guiding a gaggle of brass-playing kids along Pett Level beach, East Sussex, as they attempt to pick up the remains of their plane.

Photo Credit: Holly Whitaker

