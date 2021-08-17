DC Drops 'Paro(noia)' Short Film

London rap artist DC has shared his new 'Paro(noia)' short film.

The rapper's recent project 'In The Loop' was an excellent, fully realised release, one that matched lyrical introversion to the ghosts of UK Garage.

In our review at the time, Clash writer Robert Kazandjian opined: "It’s 2-step with a deeper meaning..."

'Para(noia)' is a key moment on the record, with its TSB produced beat recalling the formative days of grime with those chirruping effects.

Opening with an intense confrontation with his mother, it then moves to the streets, and deals with some of the hard realities facing a young Black man alone in the city.

Tune in now.

- - -