D.B. Ricapito's 'I Can't Explain It' Opens A New Chapter

D.B. Ricapito has shared his new EP 'I Can't Explain It' in full.

The songwriter's deft vision has found immediate plaudits, snapped up by Siri Music Group earlier in the year.

Debut EP 'I Can't Explain It' is out now, an intoxicating fusion of pop meets R&B with elements of indie.

Featuring the dulcet tones of Erin Kirby on 'Good Things Don't Last', he also sneaks in the neat demo tape version of 'You' - a real favourite with fans.

He comments: “I’ve never been more excited for a new chapter to start. Working on this EP started last year and with everything that has been happening in the world we were unsure it would ever see the light of day.”

Tune in now.

