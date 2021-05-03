DAYTIMERS & NO NAZAR Announce 24hr Charity Livestream In Support Of Farmers Protest

The teams behind Daytimers and No Nazar will be hosting a special all-day charity livestream in solidarity with the protesting farmers in India. The livestream will feature curated sets from some of the finest South Asian DJs from across the diaspora, who’ll be raising money for the incredible Khalsa Aid International, a UK-based humanitarian relief charity.

Hundreds of thousands have joined protests against agricultural changes the Indian government introduced last year. Farming employs more than 50% of India’s workforce, and these far-reaching agricultural laws leave the farmers susceptible to corporations and therefore at greater risk of losing their land.

The all-day livestream is born out of frustration as to the visibility of the protests in western mainstream media and the event aims to raise awareness surrounding the protests themselves, as well as raise funds to support the farmers and their livelihoods moving forward.

South Asian DJs from around the world will be coming together to raise as much money as possible for the farmers. Featuring sets from the likes of Jyoty, DJ Complexion, Nabihah Iqbal, Anu, AHADADREAM, and many more, the event aims to raise awareness for the farmers' protests on a global scale.

The all-day livestream commences at 10am on the 13th of March 2021, with a mixture of live and pre-recorded DJ sets. Starting with the UK, it will then move to India, back to the UK, before journeying through to the USA.

Register for free for the event via Eventbrite here .

Donations can be made through a Just Giving page here .

