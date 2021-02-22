Dayglow Announces New Album 'Harmony House'

Dayglow will release his new album 'Harmony House' on May 21st.

The alt-pop aesthete has soared through the past few months, with his tack 'Can I Call You Tonight?' becoming a global sensation.

Recent single 'Close To You' is sending streaming barriers tumbling, with follow up 'Something' online now.

There's a kind of Talking Heads vibe to its awkward sense of funk, and a crisp sense of wit to the lyricism.

The occasion for this new music drop? Dayglow's new album 'Harmony House' has been announced, and it lands this Spring.

Out on May 21st, it offers a broad platform for the songwriter to work with. New single 'Something' is out now, and he comments...

“I was scrolling through Instagram one day, and I was thinking about how dumb social media gets sometimes, and how materialistic and advertisement driven our culture’s identity statement is becoming. The line 'if what makes you someone is something, then why can’t I have mine?' sums that up pretty well.”

“Stuff is never going to fulfill us, yet we are always wanting more and more and it’s just such an unfortunate waste of time. People always act like they are victims of time, but we have to make the most of the time we have. It’s so hard to see that considering how distracted everyone is by their own little curated echo chambers of media and content.”

Tune in now.

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.