Daya's 'Bad Girl' Subverts Old Hollywood Glamour

Grammy award winning alt-pop renegade Daya has shared new single 'Bad Girl'.

The pop rebel returns, with heavyweight studio pairing Andrew Goldstein and Charlie Puth linking on production.

If it sounds like an all-star offering then that's because, well, it is - 'Bad Girl' doesn't hold back.

The sound of someone both embracing and subverting her femininity, the song piercing the visage of Old Hollywood glamour in its video.

She comments: “To me, the lyric of ‘bad girl’ can be used in an almost ironic way to play out the ‘problem child’ or archetypal rebel, flipping the script so that a ‘bad girl’ can be anyone who is confident and asserts themselves boldly in the world and doesn’t necessarily have to adhere to the stereotypical bad girl ‘look’...”

“But rather can appear anywhere on the binary from leather jackets & boots to red lips and dresses and pearls, in the case of the song’s music video.”

Clyde Munroe directs the video, which finds Daya dipping into some archive looks while paving a path towards the future.

Tune in now.

