DAWN Ups The Ante With 'new breed'

DAWN has shared details of her new full length project 'new breed'.

The R&B iconoclast returns to her roots in New Orleans, a harbour city in which cultures continually overlap, with often startling consequences.

Out on January 25th, the 10 track record was largely self-produced, but also finds room for contributions from the likes of Cole M.G.N (Christine & The Queens, Ariel Pink), Kaveh Rastegar (John Legend, Sia) and Hudson Mohawke.

The title cut is online now, a startlingly self-contained slice of avant R&B blessed with nigh-on immaculate sonics.

Tune in now.

'new breed' will be released on January 25th through Local Action. Tracklisting:

1. the nine (intro)

2. new breed

3. spaces

4. dreams and converse

5. shades

6. jealousy

7. sauce

8. vultures | wolves

9. we, diamonds

10. ketchup and po boys (outro)

