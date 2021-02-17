Dawn Richard Announces New Album 'Second Line'

Dawn Richard has confirmed plans for new album 'Second Line'.

The R&B artist's independent path has taken her to Merge, inking a deal with the American label last month.

The songwriter will release her new album 'Second Line' later this year, with the title referring to a musical concept from New Orleans parades that informed the path of early jazz.Â

It's not the only reference to her home city on the album, which opens with 'King Creole' and also features intermissions called 'Voodoo'.

New single 'Bussifame' is online now, and it comes equipped with a dazzling video that places Dawn front and centre.

Check out 'Bussifame' below.

'Second Line' will be released on April 30th.

Tracklist:

King Creole (Intro)

Nostalgia

Boomerang

Bussifame

Pressure Pilot (A Lude)

Jacuzzi

FiveOhFour (A lude)

Voodoo (Intermission)

Mornin

Streetlights

La Petit Morte (A lude)

Radio

Free The Potter

Perfect Storm

Voodoo (Outermission)

SELFish (Outro)

Join us on the ad-free creative social networkÂ Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. FollowÂ Clash MagazineÂ as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Â