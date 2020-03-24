Davido's 'Intro' Is A Powerful Document Of Identity

Davido has shared his new single 'Intro' in full.

The song is the remarkable introduction to his new album 'A Good Time', and it's a bold statement.

The video is online now, and it finds Davido gathering his family close to his side, while his aunt's prayer is also included.

Speaking in yoruba, she says:

“Our mighty Lord, we come to your throne of grace and we bring to you your son David Adeleke. We thank you for the heights you have taken him and the places you have planned for him to go. As he is doing well and helping the people around him – from young to old, male and female and empowering the youths of this nation, please continue to help him as he helps others in our Lord’s name. Amen.”

The visuals are co-directed by Brendon '88' Kareem and Kayode 'Tycoone' Umardeen, and offer a glimpse of Davido on his recent North American tour.

A bold contrast to his Summer Walker collaboration 'D&G', you can check out 'Intro' below.

