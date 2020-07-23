David Lynch Directs New Donovan Video 'I Am The Shaman'

Donovan celebrates his 75th birthday with a new David Lynch directed video.

The Scottish born songwriter is surging through his eighth decade on this planet, with his most recent act being a Greta Thunberg indebted concept album about the climate crisis.

Hunkering down during the pandemic, Donovan toasts his 75th birthday - today, May 10th - with a brand new video.

David Lynch directs 'I Am The Shaman', and there's a long-standing link between the two , who are prominent advocates for Transcendental Meditation.

The film maker produces the song, while collaborator Dean Hurley is on the mixing desk.

Out now, 'I Am The Shaman' aims to raise money for education about Transcendental Meditation .

Donovan comments...

“It was all impromptu. I visited the studio and David said ... ‘Sit at the mics with your guitar Don.’ He had asked me to only bring in a song just emerging, not anywhere near finished. We would see what happens. It happened!”

“David and I are ‘Compadres’ on a creative path rarely travelled. And we bring TM Meditation to the world.”

Check out 'I Am The Shaman' below.

Related: "There's Gotta Be Hope!" Donovan's Astral Meditations

- - -

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots.

Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.