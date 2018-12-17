David Hasselhoff Has Covered The Jesus And Mary Chain

David Hasselhoff has shared a new cover of The Jesus and Mary Chain's 'Head On'.

The Baywatch icon and acting legend will release new album 'Open Your Eyes' on September 27th, and it's set to be an eye-raising affair.

Guests include The Stooges’ guitarist James Williamson, while the record also features Todd Rundgren and country singer Charlie Daniels.

A new song has just gone live, and if features The Hoff covering Scottish noise rock godheads The Jesus And Mary Chain.

'Head On' was released as a single in 1989, before subsequently being covered by PIXIES.

It's a rather curious choice of cover, given a kind of chugging, slickly late 80s chart rock vibe by the Baywatch star.

Tune in now.

