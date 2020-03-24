David Guetta Says Madonna Pulled Their Collaboration After Learning He Was A Scorpio

David Guetta has revealed that Madonna pulled a proposed collaboration after learning his star sign.

The French EDM producer won a Grammy in 2011 after remixing the Queen of Pop's single 'Revolver'.

This spurred on a meeting, he has revealed, which ended rather abruptly after the conversation moved towards horoscopes.

Chatting in an interview for the McFly et Carlito YouTube channel , the producer recalled:

"She tells me that she loves this remix and she suggests that I produce her next album. I arrive for lunch. We talk about everything - the music, what she wants to do with the album. Super nice. It's just her and me. Very relaxed, very cool. We have lunch. It's happening. Very good and you wonder when we start working together."

Asked his star sign, David Guetta revealed he was a Scorpio - and the meeting quickly came to a halt.

"Suddenly, she makes a face and she says to me, 'I'm sorry, we're not going to be able to work together. It was a pleasure to know you. Goodbye!'"

Madonna hasn't commented on the interview.

Intriguingly - as a few fans have pointed out - Madonna scored a Top 10 hit with Björk (also a Scorpio) with 1994's 'Bedtime Story'.

