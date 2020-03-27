David Guetta Says: "Get The Vaccine"

David Guetta has urged fans to get the vaccine.

Often a figure of fun - not least in these digital pages - the superstar DJ has used his platform to produce some palpable good in 2020.

Two online concerts have raised more than $1.5 million for charity, and he's ending the year with an online spectacular at the Louvre.

Performing outside the historic French gallery, Guetta aims to raise money for UNICEF and French charity Les Restos du Coeur, which provides food and meals to people in need.

Discussing the coronavirus vaccine, the DJ told fans to get innoculated as soon as possible.

He said: “I’m going to do the vaccine, and I hope people are going to do it too because I don’t see any other way to go out of this situation...”

In fact, he is already making ambitious plans for New Year's Eve 2021, commenting: “I want to tell them (my fans) that we are about to witness the craziest party year of our lifetime because the minute it’s going to be open, you know, it’s going to be amazing...”

Check out his comments below.

‘Get the vaccine': French DJ David Guetta wants everyone to take the COVID-19 vaccine so the world can have a big mad party in 2021 https://t.co/Tghxbcf71e pic.twitter.com/jYaWNOlvcx — Reuters (@Reuters) December 30, 2020

