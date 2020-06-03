David Gilmour Shares New Song 'Yes, I Have Ghosted'

David Gilmour has shared his new song 'Yes, I Have Ghosted'.

The Pink Floyd songwriter penned the song as part of the audiobook version of new novel A Theatre For Dreamers, penned by noted writer Polly Samson.

The two are married, and daughter Romany Gilmour amplifies the familial vibes with her sweet harp contribution.

The book - which features a fictionalised Leonard Cohen among its cast - was due to be followed by a series of shows after its release, blending words and music.

Sadly, this won't go ahead, but David Gilmour has opted to release 'Yes, I Have Ghosted' in full, his first new song in five years.

He comments: “I was working on this song just as we went in to lockdown and had to cancel a session with backing singers but, as it turned out, the solution was right here and I couldn’t be happier with the way Romany’s voice blends with mine and her beautiful harp playing has been another revelation.”

David Gilmour was in the news recently when Roger Waters accused him of 'blocking' his solo work from Pink Floyd's official channels.

Fancy getting into Pink Floyd during lockdown? Oh, we've got you covered .

Check out 'Yes, I Have Ghosted' below.

Photo Credit: Polly Samson

