David Ellis Shares Freak-Folk Hymn 'Baby She Roam'

David Ellis is an independent soul.

A wandering songwriter who has settled in London, his extravagant, extrovert debut single 'Eyes To The Sky' launched earlier in the year.

Supported by BBC Introducing, the buoyant freak-folk artist went back into the studio to focus anew.

New single 'Baby She Roam' is the result. A carefree breezy acoustic ode, it's built around that infectious chorus and David Ellis' joyous vocal.

In his own words, it's “an observation into the joys of a free-spirited girl who feels at home wherever she finds herself, unaffected by the judgements of others and draws beauty from everything she encounters. It is a reminder to us to live in the present moment.”

Watch the video below.

David Ellis will release his debut album 'Misty Heights' on August 15th.

Photo Credit: David Locke

Join us on Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.