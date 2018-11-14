David Crosby Really, Really, Really Doesn't Like The Doors

Really.
David Crosby has never been one to hold back on his opinions.

Once using The Byrds' slot at Monterey festival to wax lyrical about JFK conspiracy theories, his Twitter feed is a remarkable display of unvarnished truths.

A fan asked him over the weekend for his thoughts on The Doors, and David Crosby was only too happy to respond.

The verdict? About as negative as can be, with everything from the bass lines to the songwriting and Jim Morrison's much-vaunted charisma poured into the shredder.

His comments quickly went viral, causing the songwriter to back pedal a little:

So: The Doors... legendary or over-rated? Join in on Twitter.

