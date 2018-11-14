David Crosby Really, Really, Really Doesn't Like The Doors

David Crosby has never been one to hold back on his opinions.

Once using The Byrds' slot at Monterey festival to wax lyrical about JFK conspiracy theories, his Twitter feed is a remarkable display of unvarnished truths.

A fan asked him over the weekend for his thoughts on The Doors, and David Crosby was only too happy to respond.

The verdict? About as negative as can be, with everything from the bass lines to the songwriting and Jim Morrison's much-vaunted charisma poured into the shredder.

basically sucked ...guitar and drums pretty ok ...keyboard was awful ..his bass with left hand was abysmal, horrible ...square wheel bad ...and Morrison was no effing good as a singer or poet ..poser ....sorry https://t.co/XPzLQ6gLtf — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) April 20, 2019

His comments quickly went viral, causing the songwriter to back pedal a little:

I’ve decided that I’m not going to slag the Doors anymore

It just doesn’t feel good ...some people are hurt or pissed by it ...others agree but ...all in all ...it just doesn’t feel right any more so....let’s discuss our disgusting prez — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) April 21, 2019

So: The Doors... legendary or over-rated? Join in on Twitter.

