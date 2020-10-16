David Crosby Really, Really, Really Doesn't Like Mike Love

David Crosby has a reputation for shooting from the hip.

A true songwriting legend, his role in The Byrds and CSN&Y assures him of a place in rock's upper pantheons.

Yet he doesn't hold back on his opinions. With the Beach Boys - led by Mike Love - agreeing to perform at a Trump fundraiser, the songwriter took aim and fired.

Labelling the Californian artist a "shithead" he claimed Love has "not talent at all" before adding: "As you can probably tell... I just don't like him!"

Those aren’t the Beachboys and I doubt they voted

Mike Love is ,in the opinion of almost every musician I know , a shithead , most assuredly has no talent at all , and , as you can probably tell ...I just don’t like him https://t.co/GLZwvSFN2h — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) October 19, 2020

Disgusting trio That’s Skunk standing next to Mike and the pestilential prez. All prime flaming assholes https://t.co/nqEXPxjblc — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) October 19, 2020

Of course, Brian Wilson and Al Jardine no longer tour with this version of the Beach Boys, prompting this prime piece of 60s shade:

The real ones are https://t.co/fDNihW0AjW — David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) October 19, 2020

Mike Love hasn't responded.

