David Byrne Dismisses Talking Heads Re-Union Rumours

David Byrne has ruled out the possibility of Talking Heads re-uniting.

The New York art-punk band split in 1991, with David Byrne going on to enjoy a lengthy solo career.

Relations with his former band mates have been up and down over the years, but the launch of a new social media account earlier this week seemed to offer fans hope.

Billed as 'Official Instagram account for Talking Heads' is sparked speculation that maybe - just maybe - Talking Heads could be set to re-unite.

David Byrne has stepped in to dismiss this, however, sharing a statement with Rolling Stone:

“I have never heard of this, I don’t know what it is or who is doing it, so clearly it can’t be a ‘official’ Talking Heads account. Whatever plans others in the band may have is strictly their own business and I wish them well.”

Ah well...

